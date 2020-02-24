Popular Hastings pub and music venue is sold

A popular Hastings pub and live music venue has been sold.

Jenny Lind, in High Street, Hastings, has been bought by Kieran Canavan, an operator who owns other businesses in London.

He said he plans to increase trade further and build on the success achieved by Linda Challin, the previous owner, and the team to establish the pub as a well-known music venue.

Jenny Lind is a well-established pub and live music venue which accommodates more than 200 guests on the ground floor and comprises a stage area and bar area.

Additionally, on the first floor there is a function room for an additional 60 guests and externally the two-tiered garden has views over the East Hill and funicular railway.

The business also houses six hotel en suite rooms situated above the pub consisting of three doubles, one twin, one single and one family room, which are accessed via their own private side entrance.

Mrs Challis, who had operated the pub for more than ten years and decided to sell to retire from the business, said: “The pub has been a massive part of my life and I will be sad to see it go due to the amount of memories that myself and my late husband Keith had here, that I will cherish forever. But I am looking forward to the next chapter and thanks to the help of James from Christie & Co, I managed to sell to a buyer who I think will succeed.”

The popular venue was sold for an asking price of £795,000.