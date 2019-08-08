Refurbished Bexhill pub reopens its doors

A popular pub has reopened its doors to customers after undergoing an extensive refurbishment.

The New Inn, in Ninfield Road, Sidley, was closed for more than three weeks before reopening last Friday (August 2).

However work is still continuing in order to get the pub, which is owned by Heineken, fully up and running.

Kim Lewis, manager, said: “We were closed for just over three weeks. They got the bar open first and work is still continuing.

“We now have a nice new kitchen but this will not be up and running for another four weeks. It’s all been fitted out and it’s now a case of getting the pots, pans and crockery in before it’s all systems go.”

While it was closed throughout last month, the New Inn had new central heating installed, a full refurbishment and new carpets fitted, as well as a fitted bar and new upholstery for the bench seats.

Kim added that structural work was also undertaken and that a small kitchen will be fitted upstairs in one of the rooms.

New oak beams were also erected to stabilise the building, which dates from the late 14th century.

Kim said: “Windows have been fully replaced, as nearly every one of the previous ones in the building either did not open properly or were taped up to keep out the cold.”

The New Inn was sold to Heineken in August 2017 and was in dire need of repairs.

The building that the New Inn is situated in has been around since 1345.

At the start of last year a campaign was launched to save the pub from permanent closure, with a petition on www.change.org being signed by more than 3,200 people.

Kim said last weekend’s trade at the pub was busy and she hopes to hold an official relaunch over the Bank Holiday weekend this month.

