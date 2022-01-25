This is how much former Hastings restaurant is expected to fetch at auction

Clive Emson Auctioneers said the Castle Tandoori premises, in George Street, is one of a number of lots featured in the auction on Wednesday, February 9.

The building with residential upper parts is guided at £390,000 to £400,000 freehold with vacant possession.

The property is offered jointly with GPS Direct.

It includes a basement with three rooms, ground-floor restaurant and kitchen area and a three-bedroom living space on the first and second floors.

Chris Milne, auction appraiser at Clive Emson, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a property located in the heart of Hastings Old Town.