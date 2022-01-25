This is how much former Hastings restaurant is expected to fetch at auction

A former restaurant in Hastings Old Town is up for auction next month.

By Richard Gladstone
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 11:55 am

Clive Emson Auctioneers said the Castle Tandoori premises, in George Street, is one of a number of lots featured in the auction on Wednesday, February 9.

The building with residential upper parts is guided at £390,000 to £400,000 freehold with vacant possession.

Take a look inside famous Old Town shop up for sale

Property SUS-160919-093500003

The property is offered jointly with GPS Direct.

It includes a basement with three rooms, ground-floor restaurant and kitchen area and a three-bedroom living space on the first and second floors.

Saving the high street: What to do with Hastings’ large empty stores?

£200k appeal for Hastings traders: ‘Many are on the verge of closing for good’

The property up for auction in Hastings Old Town SUS-220125-103658001

Chris Milne, auction appraiser at Clive Emson, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a property located in the heart of Hastings Old Town.

“It is nestled among quirky shops, restaurants and pubs and within easy walking distance of the seafront and town centre, mainline railway station and further amenities.”

Hastings Old TownHastingsGeorge Street