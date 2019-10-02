TV presenter’s family to buy pub and hotel in Sussex village

A celebrity television personality has revealed her family is buying a hotel and pub in a Sussex village.

Businesswoman and hotelier Alex Polizzi, also the presenter of the hit Channel Five show The Hotel Inspector, announced on the Jeremy Vine Show on Monday morning her family was buying the Star Inn in Alfriston.

Mr Gulzar and Alex Polizzi SUS-160707-085057001

The 37 bedroom hotel has been on the market with a £2.6 million price tag and according to property agents Fleurets is now “sold subject to contract”.

On the Jeremy Vine programme Alex Polizzi revealed the hotel would close at the end of October for “seven months of hard renovations”.

She said, “The Star that we are buying is a heritage hotel. I am so excited and looking forward to getting my teeth into it.”

Star Inn up for sale

It was also revealed on the show the 13th century building was once owned by Alex Polizzi’s grandfather Charles Forte, who went on to create the Trust House Forte group and was knighted by the Queen Mother in 1982.

He passed away in 2007. His daughter Olga is Alex’s mother.

Alex is no stranger to the area – in 2012 Abid Gulzar’s Eastbourne seafront hotel, The Mansion, was featured on The Hotel Inspector.