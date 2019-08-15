A-level results: Buckswood students shine with top results

Buckswood Sixth Form students also celebrated another tremendous year of A-level results and university placements, the school said today (Thursday, August 15).

The school said sixth formers once again had to contend with the new, more rigorous A-level examination system, which see all exams sat at the end of a two-year programme of study.

Top performers included Flower, who achieved an A*A – art and photography, Florence, A*A*B – arts and English, Neil AAA – science and mathematics, Tomiwa AAB – sciences and mathematics and Mark A*AA – economics and mathematics.

Buckswood said the results for students ensured entry to some of the UK’s top universities including UCL, Durham, Manchester, York, Exeter, Birmingham, Sussex and special congratulations to Abigail whose exceptional talent was recognised with a scholarship to read music at City University London.

Michael Shaw, co-principal, said: “It has been another really positive summer of Sixth Form results. Last month we celebrated our students completing their International Baccalaureate programme and yesterday it was wonderful to celebrate the success of our A-level pupils.

“The fantastic individual results and university placements are reward for the hours of hard work our students have put in over the last two years, combined with the continued and dedicated support from their teachers.

“A special mention to our art students who achieved the best results of any subject and is a discipline that goes from strength to strength at Buckswood.”

