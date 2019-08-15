A-level results: ‘Exemplary results’ at Ark 6th Form East Sussex

Students at Ark 6th Form East Sussex have secured places at top universities after making the grade in their A-levels today (Thursday, August 15).

Two students will be going to Oxford and Cambridge University.

James Hamilton, head of 6th form, and students SUS-190815-114907001

Noah Palumbo got three A*s in biology, chemistry and physics and is set to take up a place studying natural sciences at Cambridge University.

He said: “I’m stunned. I’m really thankful for the help from all my teachers and Villiers Park.”

Nadia Daniel, Ark Sixth Form student, who got three A*s in biology, chemistry and maths and an A in philosophy, is set to take up a place studying medicine at Oxford University.

Another student, Anisha Fernando, achieved an A* in politics and sociology, and an A in English Literature and is set to study law at Bristol University. She said: “I’m really proud of myself.”

Noah Palombo SUS-190815-114940001

Ark 6th Form East Sussex said as well as success in A-level, students achieved exemplary results in vocational exams, BTEC Level 3. For example, Ark 6th form student, Lauren West achieved a number of distinction stars in the Business BTEC course and is going directly into employment.

Stephanie Newman, principal of Ark William Parker, said: “I’m very proud of what our students have achieved today. These results reflect some serious hard work and dedication, exactly reflecting the high expectations we have here, ensuring our students secure some top grades across the board.”

Yvonne Powell, executive principal of Ark William Parker and Ark Helenswood, said: “Our students should be very proud of their achievements. They have given themselves the best opportunities to move onto university or career of their choice. Ark 6th Form has again achieved a set of very good results and continues to improve year on year. Well done to all of them.”

Anishe Fernando, right, and Annie Marsh, left SUS-190815-114929001