All you need to know about applying for East Sussex primary school places

Applications have now opened for places for children due to start primary school in September, 2020.

Children born between September 1, 2015, and August 31, 2016, will be eligible to start primary or infant school next September.

It is time to apply for school places

Parents of children currently in Year 2 at infant school should also apply for a place at junior school next year.

Applications are open now and close on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

The quickest and easiest way to apply is via the county council’s website, although you can download a paper form from the website if you wish.

Parents will receive an automatic e-mail acknowledgement that the application has been received.

How the application process works:

• Parents can apply for up to three different schools and must place them in order of preference.

• Parents are strongly encouraged to include your catchment school as one of your three preferences, although living in a catchment area does not guarantee a place at the catchment school.

• Those who miss the deadline for applications must still submit an application form as a child will not automatically be allocated a school.

The closing date for all primary, infant and junior school applications is 11.59pm on Wednesday, January 15, next year. A decision will be announced on April 16, 2020.

Secondary school admissions are currently open for September, 2020 and close, on Thursday, October 31, 2019. A decision will be announced on March 2, 2020.