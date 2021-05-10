Battle Abbey students celebrate more exam success

Battle Abbey EPQ cohort 2021

Battle Abbey students scored another set of impressive exam results as the independent school celebrated yet another academic achievement.

One hundred percent of the school’s EPQ students achieved a grade A* to C, with 65 percent securing an A or A* grade.

Craig Austen White, director of studies at Battle Abbey School, explained: “The Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) is an A-level standard qualification.

“It involves choosing a topic, carrying out research, then creating either a 5,000 word thesis or a product and a 1,500 word report.

“Universities tell us that the EPQ is an excellent preparation for undergraduate study as it gives real evidence of independent, critical thinking.

“It is a stand-alone qualification which enthuses students by offering the opportunity for open debate and research on their own topic.

“Students from Year 12 can opt to take the EPQ, alongside their Sixth Form subjects and will be taught skills such as researching effectively and time management.

“All pupils have a supervisor and subject mentors who assesses their progress regularly.

“The students’ choice of topic is free, although they must show that it is academically useful, either related to their current course of study, or their future career.’

Project titles from this year’s cohort included subjects as diverse as: Are psychopaths a result of nature or nurture? The psychology of interior Design. Will Fusion energy be on the grid in the next 30 years? How beneficial and plausible is the construction of a space elevator? Will the journalism industry last forever? and a project on Body Dysmorphia.

There were also a number of more practical projects including one student whose project focused on turning spoons into rings, one who built a robot that can hit targets from varying ranges, and one pupil whose project was on creating an environmentally friendly dress.

Battle Abbey headmaster David Clark said: ‘It’s been a trying year for students and staff alike and, despite some late amendments to the marking schemes, the pupils have still turned out a fantastic set of results that will leave them well placed to meet university offers for September.

“Under the excellent stewardship of our EPQ coordinator Miss St.Aubyn, more Battle Abbey School pupils than ever are completing an EPQ, and it is fast becoming an academic cornerstone of the school’s Sixth Form offering.