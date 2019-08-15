Bexhill College A-level results in pictures
Bexhill College celebrated another year of outstanding A-level results today (Thursday, August 15).
Take a look through the pictures to see if you recognise anyone you know.
Bexhill College students opening their A-level results
Bexhill College
Other 3rd Party
Bexhill College students opening their A-level results
Bexhill College
Other 3rd Party
Bexhill College students opening their A-level results
Bexhill College
Other 3rd Party
Bexhill College students opening their A-level results
Bexhill College
Other 3rd Party
View more