Bexhill primary school celebrates third straight inspection success

A Bexhill primary school has been celebrating its third successful Ofsted inspection in a row.

King Offa Primary Academy has been rated as ‘good’ in all areas following a two-day review by the education watchdog.

Pupils at King Offa Primary Academy celebrating another 'good' rating from Ofsted

Head of school Ryan Laker said: “I am delighted that this report reflects the brilliant work going on at King Offa and in particular that ‘pupils enjoy learning’. King Offa’s pupils are fantastic and we are immensely proud of them, not just today but every day.

“I am delighted that the inspection team noted that our pupils respect our school values and they behave well”.

Inspectors praised the quality of education and said ‘pupils enjoy attending King Offa’.

The support given to children with special educational needs and disabilities was recognised, as well as an ‘evident reading culture across the school’.

Executive head James Freeston added: “Ofsted clearly recognise that leaders expect the very best academic achievement for all pupils and they have ensured that pupils learn a wide range of subjects.

“Developing the curriculum has been a key priority for us at King Offa for a number of years and our staff are particularly skilled at using their subject knowledge to teach lessons that engage the pupils.”

The third ‘good’ rating in a row marks a successful turnaround for King Offa which was in special measures before it joined the Aurora Academies Trust.

The trust was praised for providing partnerships with its other schools that ‘benefit the school’s improvement journey’. Inspectors also spoke highly of ‘teacher exchanges with the Trust’s schools in the USA that support professional development’.

Tim McCarthy, the chief executive of Aurora Academies Trust, said: “This report is once again great news for education in Bexhill and the Ofsted judgement is recognition of the remarkable and sustained improvements made at King Offa Primary Academy since it became part of the Aurora family of schools.

“It is great to see that Ofsted recognises the benefits brought to King Offa by it being part of our UK and international group of schools.”