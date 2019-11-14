Bexhill primary school ‘very proud’ of pupils after Ofsted inspection

The interim headteacher at a Bexhill primary school said she was ‘very proud’ of all her pupils after receiving a ‘good’ rating from the education watchdog.

St Mary Magdalene Catholic Primary School, in Hastings Road, Bexhill, was inspected by Ofsted on September 24 and 25.

In their report, inspectors praised teachers and staff for knowing each pupil by their name and for making them feel ‘safe and happy’.

The inspectors added: “Leaders welcome pupils with a handshake and a ‘good morning’ every day. Pupils know that the adults listen to them and help them if they need anything. Parents agree.

“Pupils are always expected to do the best they can in lessons and other school activities.

“Behaviour in lessons is very good and pupils play together happily. Year 6 pupil leaders organise fun activities for all children to enjoy at playtimes and lunchtimes.”

The inspectors also quoted pupils who said bullying is dealt with quickly ‘on the rare occasions it occurs’.

Interim headteacher Siobhan Andrews, who has been in the post since September 2018, said: “I am so very proud of all the pupils.

“They impressed the inspector with their excellent behaviour and attitudes to learning. I would like to thank all the staff and governors for their continuous hard work and dedication. It is very much recognised and appreciated.

“What is most certain from the report, and the detailed feedback given by the inspector, is that our wonderful school is going from strength to strength. The inspector’s parting comments to us were ‘it has been a privilege to be here’.”

Staff were praised for teaching pupils about other parts of the world, particularly through a partnership with a school in Sierra Leone.

However, inspectors said leaders had recognised that some pupils were not remembering all the sounds needed for pupils to read and communicate well by the end of key stage one, but acknowledged a strategy was in place to help those pupils.

The inspectors also said in subjects, such a history, the plans used by teachers to help pupils learn things in an appropriate order needed improving. Inspectors said leaders have now taken the right actions.