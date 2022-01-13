Bexhill school praised by Ofsted as ‘outstanding’

St Richard’s Catholic College was rated ‘outstanding’ in three out of four areas, namely behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management, and given a ‘good’ rating for its quality of education.

In their report, which was published this week, Ofsted inspectors said: “Pupils feel really safe and valued at St Richard’s Catholic College. Leaders and staff listen to their pupils and respond appropriately to ensure that all pupils feel supported and included.

“For example, a recent school-wide campaign, ‘Delete the hate’, to raise awareness and reduce the use of inappropriate and offensive language online was highly successful.

St Richard's Catholic College, Bexhill. Picture from Google. SUS-190125-135349003

“All pupils enjoy a wide range of volunteering opportunities and extra-curricular clubs, including sports and arts-based activities. Leaders and staff are committed to finding and developing each pupil’s talents and interests.”

Inspectors said parents and pupils were ‘rightfully proud’ of the school and ‘would not hesitate’ in recommending it to others.

In their report, they added: “Leaders and teachers have a clear and ambitious vision for the curriculum. They know what they want pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), to learn and why. In some subjects, including languages, geography and mathematics, leaders have carefully selected the most important knowledge to teach pupils.

“Relationships among staff and pupils reflect the school’s values of positivity and kindness. Pupils speak really enthusiastically about the care, support and education they receive at the school.

“Leaders have a clear and ambitious vision for the school and pupils. They are dedicated to providing all pupils with the best quality of education and care.”

Doreen Cronin, principal, said: “I am extremely proud of all that the staff and pupils contribute to our school community and was pleased to see much of this recognised in our recent Ofsted inspection report.

“The report was very complimentary about many aspects of the school noting that our pupils feel safe and valued; standards of behaviour are excellent; education, progress and achievement are high and that both children and parents are proud of the school community and would not hesitate to recommend it to others.

“The inspectors rated the school outstanding in three out of four areas: behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management. With regards to the fourth area - quality of education - while recognising the ambition of the curriculum for all learners and the high overall level of progress and achievement, the inspectors felt that in a small number of lessons learning moved on too quickly to more complex material, and therefore rated this area good.