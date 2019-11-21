Bexhill school to remain closed after chunk of ceiling collapses

A primary school in Bexhill will remain closed until next week after part of the ceiling collapsed.

A large chunk of ceiling plaster at King Offa Primary Academy, in Down Road, Bexhill, fell on Thursday evening (November 14).

None of the children were in the school at the time and no members of staff were injured.

The school was closed on Friday for a planned inset day, but has not yet reopened this week.

Tim McCarthy, chief executive officer of Aurora Academies Trust, which runs the school, said the school will not reopen tomorrow, meaning the closure will run into next week.

He said: “I deeply apologise for the disruption and inconvenience this has caused for parents and the communities.

“However, the safety of children, staff and visitors is absolutely paramount.

“I understand this is impacting on the level of education but I need to make sure the school is absolutely safe before I can allow any children to return.”

Mr McCarthy said surveyors checked the school’s roof after the incident and found water had been getting in after sections of lead were removed.

It is thought the lead was either stolen or removed some time ago, causing a gradual leak over time.

Mr McCarthy said the ceiling issue is not affecting any of the school’s classrooms but said children would not have been able to access the dining facilities or the toilets.

As a result, the decision was taken to close the school.

He is hoping scaffolding will be put up over the next couple of days, so the school can be reopened.

Mr McCarthy said he believed the school would reopen next week, but said parents and members of the community would be kept up-to-date ‘every single day’.