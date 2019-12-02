Bexhill Sixth Form College praised by Ofsted inspectors

Bexhill Sixth Form College has been praised in its latest Ofsted report by inspectors.

The college said this week it has maintained its ‘Good’ rating following the inspection in September.

A biology lesson at Bexhill College SUS-191129-123602001

In their report, Ofsted inspectors said: “Students benefit from a curriculum offer that allows them to choose from a wide and varied combination of courses. “While studying they have access to excellent resources to support their learning.

“A large majority of students, in particular A-level students, make at least good and often excellent progress from their starting points. A high proportion go on to study at university.

“Teachers sequence learning in a clear and logical way that allows students to make rapid progress from their starting points.” This summer the college said students achieved more than 80 per cent A* to C grades at A-level, and when it came to vocational courses, a 99.5 per cent Extended Diploma pass rate was achieved.

As well as students securing these top grades, Ofsted also recognised that the education provided at Bexhill College helps students to ‘develop new knowledge, skills and behaviours to prepare them for their future careers’.

Ofsted also said that students were ‘well-behaved, polite and respectful to each other and their teachers’.

Inspectors in their report said Bexhill College’s curriculum was ‘highly responsive to the needs to the college’s students, local employers and the community’.

Ofsted also recognised the investment the college has made in the college buildings and resources which has a positive impact on ‘enhancing students’ education’.

The college said it was ‘extremely pleased’ with this report.

Karen Hucker, principal, said: “This report confirms Bexhill College’s long history of outstanding results and highlights the high-quality work achieved by the staff and students, along with the support from the parents.

“We are pleased our numerous strengths and the excellent education we offer for the young people of Rother, Hastings and Eastbourne has been recognised.

“It confirms the college’s position as providing the best sixth form college education in the area.”