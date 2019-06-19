Crowhurst pupils play at tribute concert for Hastings Music Festival founder

Following their success at Hastings Music Festival, pupils from Crowhurst SCE Primary School were invited to play at a tribute concert festival founder, Molly Townson.

Since September, the group of Year 2 pupils from Squirrels class have been learning to play the Viola as part of the East Sussex Music Service Wider Opportunities programme.

Their progress was such that their teacher, Graham Coldwell, entered them in the Primary Schools First Access Class at Hastings Music Festival which they went on to win.

They were invited to join other successful musicians from the Festival for a lunchtime concert held in Holy Trinity Hastings Church, Robertson Street.

This special concert was a tribute to the late Molly Townson, who initiated the idea of the concert.

Squirrels class pupils are just six and seven years old. They introduced and performed five pieces including Jelly on a Plate, Drunken Sailor and Monkey Swing.

This was the first of a series of lunchtime concerts taking place in the church on Wednesdays 1.10 – 1.50pm until September 4.

Headteacher, Andrew Jervis said; “We were thrilled for the children to perform once again, especially as many of them come from Hastings and St Leonards.

“The children were brilliant and it was lovely to hear them complimented for how well they behaved and listened as they enjoyed the other pieces performed.”

Crowhurst has vacancies for its Reception year and for September 2019 intake.

To enquire call: 01424 830324.