Full STEAM ahead for Battle Abbey students at new learning hub facility

Battle Abbey School celebrated the official opening of its new learning facility, the STEAM hub.

School Governor, Professor David Daniels cut the ribbon and officially opened the hub on Friday, June 7.

Professor Daniels said: ‘I am delighted to open the new hub at Battle Abbey school.

“The STEAM facility represents a major development for the school in its ability to provide students with learning opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths and the ability to learn and develop practical skills.

“I applaud the initiative of Battle Abbey school in supporting STEAM subjects.”

“May it go a long way in helping budding polymaths to develop their full potential and in doing so, bridge the disconnect between science and the arts.’

Farouk Tumi, Head of Maths says STEAM and STEM are hot topics at present. “We hope to equip students with the confidence and skills to undertake practical work,” he said.

“And also use the facility to support the school, develop links and undertake projects with industry and universities and provide cross-curricular learning opportunities.”

STEAM Student Harrison Todd gave the hub the thumbs up; ‘Many of us have been using the Hub as part of our extra curricular activities,” he said.

“We can’t wait to start using the facility as part of our curriculum subjects.

“Many thanks to the school for providing this wonderful facility, staff and parents who made this possible and FOBAS for providing their generous funds.”