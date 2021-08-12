Much like A-levels, grades were submitted by teachers based on evidence from mock exams, coursework and tests.

Rye College said ‘despite a turbulent academic year for young people, this year’s outcomes reflect the college’s determination to minimise the impact of the pandemic on their education’.

In the basic measure of students passing both English and maths, standard and strong passes remained stable at 65 per cent and 48 per cent respectively, ensuring the average grade received by each student reflected their true ability despite lockdowns and interruptions to the day-to-day experience.

GCSE results 2021: Rye College SUS-211208-124652001

Head of College, Dom Downes, said: “Our students have shown incredible resilience over the last year, continuing with their learning

during unprecedented challenges, unimaginable at the start of their courses. Their impressive achievements rightly ensure they can progress to the next stage of their education.

“Teachers, who know their students best, have been trusted and supported to ensure young people receive a grade based upon what they have covered and not on what they may have missed. In a time of considerable uncertainty, this has delivered the fairest grades possible.”

There has been much to celebrate with a healthy number of ‘Grade 9s’ being awarded – the highest grade available. Beatrice Marini achieved six such grades in English literature, maths, biology, chemistry, history and drama; Bella Curtis five Grade 9s in English language and literature, biology, chemistry and physics; Polly Goodwin five Grade 9s in English language and literature, biology and

chemistry; Freya Starkey three Grade 9s in English language and literature, and history; while Reece Saxby and Izzy Clark gained two Grade 9s in English language and French, and English literature and biology respectively.

Meanwhile in vocational qualifications, the exceptional ‘Distinction*’ grades were awarded to Bella Curtis and Lucy Griffiths in BTEC music.