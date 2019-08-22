GCSE results: Bexhill Academy’s ‘exceptional’ grades

Bexhill Academy saw some exceptional GCSE results for students today (Thursday, August 22), with 80 per cent of all subjects making a significant improvement on their results this year.

Heidi Brown, executive principal, said: “I am particularly pleased with our excellent performance in physics, chemistry, computer science, media, history, Spanish and French this year, all of which have improved their good passes by at least 10 per cent. All our staff and students have worked exceptionally hard this year and we can now all celebrate these successes.”

There were also many individual successes with many students gaining the highest grades across all their subjects.

Shahriar Alam gained eight grade 9s and two grade 8, Isobel Mitchell gained eight grade 9s, and one grade 7 and Alistair Kent gained five grade 9s and four grade 8s.

All three will take up their places at Eastbourne College to study their A-levels in September.

Other students who did exceptionally well gaining more than eight grade 7s and above are Jake Ashby, Derren Blackabee, Catrin Deacon, Niamh Kennedy, Ellie McDonald, Miles Rees, Connor Remnant and Martha Sankey.

The academy offered its congratulations go to all its students, wishing them every success in their future studies.