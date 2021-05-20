Hastings college sites redevelopment plan to be revealed

East Sussex College's Hastings campus at Station Plaza SUS-210520-161354001

The college is using a Virtual Town Hall space to launch the consultation tomorrow (Friday, May 21), sharing its three-year plan.

As well as the proposed redevelopment of the Hastings sites, plans include new buildings in Lewes and Eastbourne and a proposed new site in Newhaven, providing new facilities.

East Sussex College said it has received £1.82m from the Government this year to make these developments possible, with further stages due for completion by 2023/24, if the college is successful with a £20m investment package submitted to government.

Rebecca Conroy, principal and CEO, said: “We are extremely proud and really excited to unveil the new strategic plan for our college group.

“This is a big moment for us; the plan has been developed with campus specialisms and the student experience at its core.

“We want our learning and skills offer to be what the communities of East Sussex need and deserve.

“The reallocation of space, and a close look at the course offer at each campus, will allow us to strengthen our position as a leading provider of education in East Sussex.”

Visitors to the Virtual Town Hall can explore the overall aim of the college and learn more about proposed specialisms at each campus, through interactive displays and videos.