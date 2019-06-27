Hundreds back petition to save Bexhill nurseries from closure

Residents have joined a campaign to save two Bexhill nurseries from possible closure under proposed county council cuts.

An online petition to save Cygnets, in Egerton Road, and Rainbow, in Ninfield Road, from being privatised has gained more than 660 signatures in its first week after being set up by the Bexhill Labour party.

The two Bexhill nurseries are among services at risk of no longer being subsidised by East Sussex County Council in its latest round of cuts.

Labour group leader and Bexhill Central councillor Christine Bayliss, said: “I work in education, so I know how important it is to get the best possible start for children, particularly those who live in areas of deprivation.

“I cannot believe the short-sightedness of East Sussex County Council, putting a nursery recognised as outstanding at risk of closure.

“They really must go back to the drawing board and think again.”

The county council said its proposal is part of a draft drawn up for early help services.

A county council spokesman said: “Our draft strategy has been drawn up following an extensive review of our service. Proposals will help us support more than 2,100 families at risk of crisis each year and 500 vulnerable young people, and continue to offer support to all families of pre-school children.

“We realise that the present uncertainty is difficult for both families who use the nurseries and for our staff. While under the proposals the council subsidy would stop, we would look for other nursery providers who could operate in these children’s centres so that the nurseries don’t have to close.”

Residents have been encouraged to share their views via a public consultation on the county council’s draft strategy which will run until July 29 at consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/childrens-services/public-early-help-survey.

A final decision will be made in October.

You can access the petition here.

