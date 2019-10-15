These are the Ofsted ratings of 13 Bexhill schools

These are the Ofsted ratings of 19 Eastbourne, Hailsham, Polegate and Pevensey primary schools

These are the ratings of 13 Bexhill schools following inspections by Ofsted.

Ofsted rates schools from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’. The data is the latest available at https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/. If there is no report it may be because: a newly registered school has not been inspected yet; an inspection has taken place recently but the report hasn’t been published yet; a school that has recently become an academy may not have been inspected yet; or an ‘outstanding’ school that has become an academy may be exempt from routine inspection.  All pictures: Google Maps. More news: The 13 Bexhill streets with the most anti-social behaviour reported to police

All Saints Church of England Primary School, All Saints Lane, Sidley, Bexhill-on-Sea. Rating: Good. Latest report: 24 April 2019.
Bexhill High Academy, Gunters Lane, Bexhill-on-Sea. Rating: Good. Latest report: 24 May 2017.
Bexhill College, Penland Road, Bexhill-on-Sea. Rating: Good. Latest report: 20 November 2015.
Chantry Community Primary School, Barrack Road, Bexhill-on-Sea. Rating: Good. Latest report: 17 November 2017.
