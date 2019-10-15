These are the Ofsted ratings of 13 Bexhill schools

These are the ratings of 13 Bexhill schools following inspections by Ofsted.

Ofsted rates schools from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’. The data is the latest available at https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/. If there is no report it may be because: a newly registered school has not been inspected yet; an inspection has taken place recently but the report hasn’t been published yet; a school that has recently become an academy may not have been inspected yet; or an ‘outstanding’ school that has become an academy may be exempt from routine inspection. All pictures: Google Maps. More news: The 13 Bexhill streets with the most anti-social behaviour reported to police

All Saints Church of England Primary School, All Saints Lane, Sidley, Bexhill-on-Sea. Rating: Good. Latest report: 24 April 2019.

Bexhill High Academy, Gunters Lane, Bexhill-on-Sea. Rating: Good. Latest report: 24 May 2017.

Bexhill College, Penland Road, Bexhill-on-Sea. Rating: Good. Latest report: 20 November 2015.

Chantry Community Primary School, Barrack Road, Bexhill-on-Sea. Rating: Good. Latest report: 17 November 2017.

