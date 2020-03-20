Coronavirus: Bexhill mayor’s message to town

Bexhill’s mayor has said the next few months for the town will be ‘tough’ and has urged people to support their community as the country battles against the coronavirus outbreak.

Kathy Harmer said Bexhill has ‘great community spirit’ and encouraged townsfolk to ‘pull together’.

Bexhill mayor, Councillor Kathy Harmer. Photo by Jeff Penfold. SUS-191016-115030001

She said: “We are entering a time that has not been seen before by not only our residents here in Bexhill, but across the whole world.

“The next few months will be tough, especially for those who are already socially isolating, people with underlying medical conditions, the homeless, those facing reductions in household income and of course all of our local businesses.

“As events are cancelled or postponed and we begin reacting to the advice being given it is time to stop and think about what we can all do to support our great town and surrounding villages.

“Central government are continually updating us on the fiscal packages being made available for businesses, as well as the help for individuals however what I would hope for is that we support our community.

“It is up to us to make sure those who are vulnerable are not being forgotten, that we do not stockpile supplies leaving supermarkets short of items that are needed by others.

“We need to talk about the measures being introduced in a calm manner, not get carried away with sensationalised journalism and social media.

“We need to be responsible in our actions and encourage others to do the same. Most of all we need to be kind and considerate to others.

“It saddens me to see reports on social media of staff in supermarkets, surgeries and chemists being abused, people fighting for supplies and a general lack of humanity. Take a moment to think how you would feel if it was your family member at the sharp edge.

“I am sure you will all join me in thanking the vast number of people who are still going to work to keep our lives as safe and normal as possible.

“This includes the care workers, lorry drivers, delivery couriers, supermarket teams, chemists, surgeries, volunteer groups and community staff along with our emergency services, NHS and government staff and agencies at all levels.

“Each of us need to ensure we follow the medical advice, listen to government announcements and avoid unnecessary risks over the coming weeks and potentially months to make sure we help these people to continue doing their jobs.

“As mayor over the last months I have seen within our community great spirit, long may it continue.

“We can pull together and support those most in need, we can contact neighbours, see if they have what they require, donate to those organisations who depend on goodwill and between us all we will ensure Bexhill and the surrounding villages not only survive this period of uncertainty but thrives once we are through.”

For more information on coronavirus, visit www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or rother.gov.uk/coronavirus.