Coronavirus: Conquest Hospital nurse stranded in Cambodia arrives back home

A nurse from the Conquest Hospital who was stranded in Cambodia due to the coronavirus pandemic has returned home today (Thursday, March 26).

Cheryl Baxter, ward matron on Baird Ward, had been travelling with her husband Ivon before the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK.

Cheryl Baxter SUS-200326-142433001

They flew out on March 2 and were due to fly back home on Sunday (March 22) from Cambodia to Bangkok then onward to Heathrow.

But when they arrived at the airport in Cambodia, they were told they were not allowed to fly, as they would require a fit to fly medical certificate.

The couple then got a certificate, costing them $80, but their second booked flight was cancelled, leaving them stranded.

Cheryl then posted an emotional video on her Facebook page highlighting their situation.

She said: “We were told on the first cancellation on Sunday that we did not have the medical certificates required to enter Bangkok, explaining that we did not have the Covid-19 virus.”

Cheryl said in her video that she had run out of her medication and that money was ‘dwindling fast’.

They also feared Bangkok airport would close, leaving them unable to get home.

A fundraising campaign was then quickly set up by Cheryl’s colleague, Cherie Pierce, to help get her home.

The target of £1,000 was quickly raised through donations to be used for flights and accommodation.

On the Gofundme page, Cherie said: “Cheryl and Ivon have now returned home safely.

“We cannot thank everybody enough with the support shown through a very tough 48 hours for Cheryl and Ivon, who had to face the fear and distress which was caused.

“We reached our target, of which we are extremely grateful for.

“Cheryl and Ivon will now do what they do best and return to work as frontline/key workers for our country.

“We have reached our target, got them home quickly and safely. No more donations are required, this campaign has had a positive effect and we are hoping that by what we have managed to do many others stranded will get home safely too.

“Thank you for your kindness, thoughts and prayers.”

