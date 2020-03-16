Coronavirus: Hastings and Rother seniors meeting cancelled due to outbreak

Hastings and Rother U3A have made the decision to cancel their next meeting due to coronavirus.

The meeting was due to have been held on Monday March 23 at the White Rock Theatre.

Carole Woodland, from the group, said: “We have decided to cancel the next meeting”

It comes as a group campaigning for a town council in Bexhill made a decision to cancel a public meeting on Saturday March 14.

Hastings and Rother U3A (University of the Third Age) is advertised as holding a number of interest groups and meetings for retired and semi-retired people in the area.

Branch chair Robert Hadland, in a statement on the group’s web page, said: “All U3A branches have received an email from the Third Age Trust (the U3A HQ) with advice about coronavirus issues.

“In light of this advice we have cancelled the Speaker meeting scheduled for Monday 23rd March at the White Rock Theatre.

“There are three principal reasons for this. Coronavirus seems to have particular danger for older people (our

membership); many members of H&R U3A travel widely, both within the UK and overseas and the current advice from the Third Age Trust is to cancel or reduce the number of meetings until the spread of the virus can be better assessed and until further information becomes available from the UK

government and/or the NHS.”

