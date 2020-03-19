Coronavirus: Little Common community library, near Bexhill, closed

The community library in Little Common has closed until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The service, based at Little Common Community Centre, Shepherds Close, shut on Tuesday (March 17) for the ‘foreseeable future’.

The coronavirus is impacting everyone

Susan Hardy, publicity officer, said: “This comes as a blow to us all, not only are we unable to provide our usual service but we will be unable to run our annual massive book sale scheduled for April 14.

“We always hold this on the Tuesday after Easter Monday as that is the only time we can use the hall to prepare for the sale.

“Now more than ever we need new ‘Friends’.

“These are people who donate a sum annually, as little as £10 which when added to our fundraising events helps to keep us running.

“We are a charity run by volunteers and do not charge to join nor for late returns. We wish everyone well.”

Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is an illness which affects the lungs and airways. Symptoms are a high temperature and continuous cough.

• NHS advice is to regularly wash your hands, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell.

• Stay at home for seven days if you have either a high temperature or a new, continuous cough. Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

• Call 111 if you feel you cannot cope with your symptoms at home, or your symptoms get worse.

