Coronavirus: Pictures show Brighton GP surgery clean-up operation as 'staff member diagnosed with virus'

National media outlets are reporting that the County Oak Medical Centre in Carden Hill, Brighton, has been shut today (February 10) for cleaning as a precaution after the staff member tested positive. It is understood the staff member has not been in contact with patients. Current patients are being contacted by the GP with the latest information. It is understood the practice will remain closed for the rest of the day (Monday) but could be opening tomorrow. This comes after the Department for Health announced four other people in Brighton had the virus, which causes flu-like symptoms. They said the new cases are all known contacts of a previously confirmed UK case, and the virus was passed on in France. Emergency treatment pods have been set up at hospitals across Sussex to assess people presenting with coronavirus. Anyone who has travelled from anywhere in China in the last 14 days and developed symptoms of a cough, fever, or shortness of breath, is advised to immediately isolate themselves and call NHS 111.

