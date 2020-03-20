Coronavirus: Plea for help from Bexhill Foodbank

Bexhill and Battle MP, Huw Merriman, visited Bexhill Foodbank today (Friday, March 20) in response to its call for help as it is running desperately low on essential supplies.

It said foodbank donations have dropped drastically since the coronavirus crisis caused panic-buying in local supermarkets.

Despite assurances from the Government and supermarkets that food supplies are not at risk, customers have been stripping shelves of the exact products which they give to individuals and families in need, the service said.

The foodbank said the new restrictions to limit purchases has made it difficult for the foodbank to buy the stocks it needs to replace the drop in donations. It is hoping to work with local supermarkets to get around these limits in order to continue to support the most vulnerable in the community.

The Bexhill Foodbank has also put out a call for more volunteers.

As many of its volunteers are retired, they fall into the category of those who should now be social distancing in order to reduce their risk of catching coronavirus.

This means that unless new volunteers can be found for the next couple of months, services may have to be reduced.

Lisa Young, one of the Bexhill Foodbank managers, said: “If every person donated just one tin to the foodbank when they do their shopping, it would make such a difference and help us to continue helping those in need.”

Mr Merriman said: “The Bexhill Foodbank does a fantastic job but they are seriously worried about how they can continue to support those in need over the next few months.

“Some families are already under a tremendous strain and the support they get from the foodbank is essential to their physical and mental well-being.

“I know that the majority of people in my constituency are kind and generous so I would ask them to please consider the foodbank when they next do a shop. “For those who have already managed to stockpile some essentials at home, I would ask them to consider if they can spare some items for the foodbank.”

The Bexhill Foodbank needs supplies of tinned vegetables, tinned meat, such as meatballs, casseroles, pie fillings, instant mash and pasta sauce.

