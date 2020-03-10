Coronavirus: third case confirmed in West Sussex

A third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in West Sussex.

An update from Public Health England declared that a third person has been confirmed as positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Read more: Coronavirus: West Sussex school confirms six students are self-isolating

This compares with eight in neighbouring Hampshire, eight in Brighton and Hove and six in Surrey.

A total of 319 people across the country have contracted the virus according to the Department for Health and Social Care.

A primary school on the West Sussex Surrey border confirmed last week that 'one of its families' had been in contact with a confirmed case.

Coronavirus contact confirmed by primary school on West Sussex border

Symptoms of coronavirus include a cough, a high temperature and shortness of breath. It it believed the virus is spread in cough droplets and the NHS has issued advice on how to prevent catching or spreading coronavirus.

• wash your hands with soap and water often – do this for at least 20 seconds

• always wash your hands when you get home or into work

• use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available

• cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze

• put used tissues in the bin straight away and wash your hands afterwards

• try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell

Read more: Two cases of coronavirus confirmed in West Sussex