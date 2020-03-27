Coronavirus thwarts race against time to raise funds for treatment for Hastings boy, 7, with leukaemia

The coronavirus pandemic has thwarted a desperate family’s hope of getting a seven-year-old Hastings boy to the USA for vital treatment.

The family of Denny Nassy is now just £80,000 short of the £500,000 target, and is still hoping to raise the funds in case current travel restrictions are lifted, or he can receive the operation privately in the UK.

Denny Nassy. Picture courtesy of Michele Laurens SUS-191010-114900001

Denny’s little sister Marley, aged three, has also been diagnosed with the same condition, acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), though she is currently in remission.

Denny was diagnosed with ALL in January 2016, was treated with chemotherapy and went into remission but relapsed in 2018, the same week as Marley was diagnosed.

Both have undergone chemotherapy and Denny has since had a bone marrow transplant. But the leukaemia has returned.

There are no curative treatments currently available for the condition on the NHS so Denny’s only chance is to go to CAR-T therapy in the USA, a course of action recommended by his care team.

Denny’s family is hoping he can travel to the USA for the procedure, which has a 30 per cent chance of success, so his family is desperate to raise the rest of the funds needed for the £500,000 procedure.

After remaining stable for several months, Denny’s leukaemia has worsened in the last few weeks and he is about to go into a month’s isolation in hospital for an intensive, trial therapy.

This will not cure him, but may give him a little more time.

Denny’s dad Dave Nassy, and mum Marie-Anne Cornelius, have been desperately fundraising along with many family members, including his aunt Michele Laurens, 40, who set up an online fundraising page late last year.

Denny is currently at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton undergoing a month of intensive chemotherapy.

A family member recently posted on his Facebook page and said: “The first two weeks of treatment went very well, we were shocked how well he was doing.

“However this last week the chemotherapy has really taken hold. He is going through a horrendous time. At one point he was only partially conscious.

“He is very very weak but in true Denny style he is holding on with every ounce of strength he has. It’s likely the hardest battle he’s fought so far. Now he has the coronavirus complications lurking over him.

“We have all fought long and hard to raise £500,000 to get Denny to America for life-saving treatment.

“Just as we got a glimmer of hope and started getting closer to our goal with only £80,000 left to find, the whole world went into chaos, coronavirus everywhere.

“Borders going up all over the world, restrictions, health care in every country financed out with coping with this crisis. Everyone in isolation so all fundraising events cancelled. Another obstacle thrown in our way. How much more can this boy endure?”

Denny’s aunt Michele said: “Denny’s a sweet, thoughtful boy who enjoys spending time with his siblings and worries about his little sister Marley.

“We just want to get him the treatment he needs so that he can enjoy the kind of life a little boy like him should have.”

The Nassy family is being supported by Tonbridge-based Tree of Hope, a charity which helps families fundraise for children like Denny with healthcare needs. To donate to Denny’s fund, visit www.treeofhope.org.uk/denny-and-marley.