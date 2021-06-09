6 in every 100 people aged 50 and over in Rother yet to receive Covid jab

The NHS has hailed reaching the “home straight” of the vaccination rollout with people aged 25 and over now being invited to come forward from today (June 8), on what marks six months since the first Covid jab was administered in the UK.

Three-quarters of the adult population across England have had their first dose, while more than half are fully vaccinated.

But figures suggest there is still hesitancy amongst over 50s in some areas, particularly in London and the major cities, which could slow the race against the virus as the dominant “Indian variant”, now known as the Delta variant, claims more cases.

People aged 50 and over have been invited to book their first jab through the NHS since March 17.

But NHS England data shows in Rother, 3,039 people aged 50 and over had still to receive a first vaccination dose as of May 30 – 6% of the age group based on latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

The figure was highest in the neighbourhood of Rye and Winchelsea where 11.7% of over 50s had not received a Covid jab at this point.

Across England, 4% of people aged 50 and over – 800,600 adults – had not been vaccinated as of May 30.

Regionally, London had the lowest uptake with 11% of people aged 50 and over unvaccinated, while the South West had the highest, with just 2% unvaccinated.

In the South East, 3% of people aged 50 and over were unvaccinated.

Last month, the NHS released separate data on ethnicity showing vaccine uptake across England among black Caribbean people was the lowest, with 37% of those aged 50 and over unvaccinated by May 7.

The group with the highest uptake was white British, with 5% unvaccinated.

The data also showed 9% of people aged 50 and over in the most deprived areas were unvaccinated, compared to 2% in the most affluent.