Here is where Hastings residents can get their Covid-19 vaccine

Anyone who needs a Covid vaccination or is eligible to top up their protection with a booster, can attend Hastings Town Hall, in Queens Square on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Operating hours are Thursdays 10am-4pm, Fridays 10am-4pm and Saturdays 10am-3.30pm.

The local NHS is encouraging people to come forward for their second doses and booster jabs, if they are eligible.

A new Covid vaccination centre has opened in Hastings. SUS-210901-143747001

The NHS said vaccination teams are ready to welcome people who need either their first, second or booster jab depending on eligibility.

Those eligible for the autumn Covid-19 booster, which must be given six months after their second dose, include people aged 50 and over, people who live and work in care homes, frontline health and socials care workers, people aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts them at risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19, carers aged 16 and over, and people aged 16 and over who live with someone who is more likely to get infections

Anyone who is eligible can either walk in or arrange an appointment by calling 01424 236260.

A spokesman for the Sussex Covid-19 Vaccination service said: “A second dose of the vaccine is important because it reinforces the protection built up by the first dose.

“Having another dose, eight weeks after your initial vaccination, dramatically reduces the chances of you becoming seriously unwell with Covid-19 and reduces your chances of catching it and passing it on.

“For those are at greater risk, we are offering booster jabs to ensure they have the maximum protection as we head into the winter months.”

Cllr Kim Forward, leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “We are pleased this new site has been opened. We know that the town centre is accessible for lots of our residents, so we hope this will make it easier for anyone who has not yet had their vaccine to get one.

“We also know that the town centre has lower vaccination rates than other areas in the town, so please, if you haven’t been able to have your vaccination yet, go along and have yours to protect yourself and others.”

The new town hall location is in addition to the already established vaccination centre in Hastings at The Hastings Centre which welcomes walk-ins for first and second doses or booked appointments via the National Booking System online or by calling 119.

Dr David Fox, clinical director of Hastings and St Leonards Primary Care Network, said: “So far our team has delivered over 92,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine at the Hastings Centre and at numerous pop-up sessions that have taken place in and around the town.