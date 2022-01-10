Military personnel running Covid vaccine service in Hastings area
Military personnel are running a Covid vaccine pop-up clinic in the Hastings area today (January 11).
Monday, 10th January 2022, 1:56 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 9:31 am
The pop-up is in the community room on the ground floor at Tesco Hollington, from 10am to 5pm today.
A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said the pop-up is for all vaccine doses, for people aged 18 and over.
Military personnel are supporting public services across the UK to assist with the response to the Covid outbreak and Omicron wave.
According to the latest Ministry of Defence figures, there are currently over 740 personnel supporting NHS England with the booster vaccine programme, including 120 planners and over 620 vaccinators available to administer vaccines across the country.