Queen guitarist Brian May warns ‘don’t be as insanely optimistic as Boris’ over Covid

Brian May, the new sculpture dedicated to Sir Patrick Moore, and art student Megan Masters

The world-famous musician urged the public to continue to be vigilant as lockdown measures ease after a friend, who despite having both doses of the vaccine, contracted Covid this week.

Speaking to this newspaper, Brian said: “My message to everyone really is even if you’re vaccinated - be careful. Don’t think that the bombs have stopped dropping and don’t be as insanely optimistic as Boris.”

This comes as Boris Johnson is set to lift all Covid restrictions on so-called ‘Freedom Day’ on July 19.

From left: Cllr Donna Johnson of Selsey Town Council, Chichster College student Megan Masters, and Brian May

He made the comments during a visit to Selsey, West Sussex, as he unveiled the first of five seal sculptures, designed and created by Chichester College students, form part of a ‘seal trail’ through the town.

