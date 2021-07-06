St Leonards landlord explains decision to close pub

The Royal Albert pub, in Battle Road, St Leonards will stay shut until Friday (July 9).

In an update posted on Facebook, the Royal Albert said there had been three confirmed positive cases.

As a result, 50 per cent of the staff are in self isolation, they added.

Royal Albert, Battle Road, St Leonards. SUS-210507-144002001

Darren Turner, landlord at the Royal Albert, said: “After discussions with Public Health UK we were told we could reopen after a deep clean but we, as a family company, have decided to keep the pub closed until the isolation period of any staff is completed.