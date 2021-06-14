Students isolating after Covid-19 case at St Leonards school

St Leonards Academy said the case was confirmed over the weekend.

The affected student and those who may have come into close contact with them have been told to isolate for ten days, the school said.

The school remains open to all other students.

St Leonards Academy SUS-190618-171502001

A spokesperson for the University of Brighton Academies Trust which runs the school, said: “We can confirm that we have recorded a positive case of COVID-19 at The St Leonards Academy over the weekend.

“We are aware, for our parents, students and the wider community this news will be concerning, but please be assured we have taken steps to reduce the risk to others within the academy.

“As a precaution, those who may have come into close contact with the affected pupil have been told to stay at home for a 10-day self-isolation period.