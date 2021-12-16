Sussex vaccination centre runs first South East 24-hour clinic within the Covid Booster Acceleration Programme

The clinic, which is one of the first in the UK, will run from 8am on Friday December 17 and will be appointment-only, with bookings made via the NHS National Booking System and 119. The team aim to offer 1,000 appointments across the 24 hours.

Saxonbrook is one of eight vaccination centres run by local GP Federation Alliance for Better Care, who have now administered more than 600,000 vaccination doses locally.

Katherine Saunders, Alliance for Better Care, CEO said: “Essentially we are doing all we can to meet the increasing demand for vaccinations, especially boosters. But we also want to ensure that no one gets left behind and is offered equal access to the vaccine.

By providing a 24-hour clinic we hope that those who work shifts, or who may have family commitments during our usual clinic hours, will find it easier to attend.”