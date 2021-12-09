These are the Hastings areas with highest Covid infections in the past week

However, two areas in the borough have seen a drop in cases.

This comes as coronavirus infection rates have risen steeply across the UK in the past week, official figures show.

There were 327,467 positive test results in the week to December 3, up 11 per cent from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 670 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 659 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 358 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 2.

Yesterday (Wednesday, December 8), a total of 51,342 cases were reported across the UK.

This equates to a rate of 488.2 per 100,000 people.

UK-wide, deaths within 28 days of a positive test have fallen by 0.7 per cent over the last week, according to the latest data.

But hospitalisations have also dropped by 0.8 per cent over the same period.

According to the data, Hastings is one of the top 20 councils with the highest positivity rate in England in the week to December 1.

The area has seen 14.2 per cent of people test positive for Covid out of everyone who has been tested.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Hastings with the highest case rates right now.

1. The Central St Leonards area has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 26.2 per cent from 481.7 to 607.8 per 100,000 from November 25 to December 2. SUS-210129-110707001 Photo Sales

2. The Central St Leonards area has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 26.2 per cent from 481.7 to 607.8 per 100,000 from November 25 to December 2. SUS-210129-110722001 Photo Sales

3. The Central St Leonards area has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 26.2 per cent from 481.7 to 607.8 per 100,000 from November 25 to December 2. SUS-210129-110831001 Photo Sales

4. The Braybrooke and Bohemia area has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 35.5 per cent from 730.3 to 989.4 per 100,000 from November 25 to December 2. SUS-210129-111056001 Photo Sales