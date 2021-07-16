This is the number of Hastings and Rother residents ‘pinged’ in a week and told to isolate by NHS Covid App

In the week ending July 7 – the most recent NHS data available – 567 people received ‘contact tracing alerts’.

The 567 people notified is the highest weekly tally according to available data dating back to the week ending January 27, 2021.

The week before, ending June 30, 317 were ‘pinged’, according to the NHS.

Hundreds of Hastings residents have been told to isolate by the NHS Covid App in a week after coming in ‘close contact’ with someone who was positive

In Rother for the same period 470 were ‘pinged’. The previous week it was 256.

Alerts are sent via the app to users who have been in ‘close contact’ with someone who has tested positive for covid-19.

The Government said ‘close contact’ is based on an algorithm but generally means a user has been within two meters of someone with covid for 15 minutes or more.

People need to self-isolate for 10 full days from the date they were last in contact with the person who tested positive, according to the Government.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for 11 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday (July 13), figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 13 was up from seven on the same day the previous week.