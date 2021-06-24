Walk-in Covid vaccine centre to open in St Leonards this weekend

The walk-in session is taking place at Warrior Square Surgery from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

This community session is for first vaccinations only and people do not have to book an appointment and can just turn up during the times above.

Everyone aged 18 and over is now eligible for their Covid-19 vaccination, and anyone who is yet to have their jab is being urged to come forward for first vaccinations.

The new centre opens this weekend in St Leonards

Further sessions are being planned for second dose appointments.

A spokesman for the Sussex Covid-19 Vaccination Programme said: “It is really important everyone is able to have the opportunity to have their Covid-19 vaccination. All adults are now eligible and we are doing all we can to make it as easy as possible for people of all ages to come forward and have their vaccine.

“We hope that a local session like this, booked through the local team, will help people to make arrangements for their vaccine and to turn up and have their jab.

“We now have around three weeks to reach out to everyone who has not yet had their vaccine and help them to receive their first dose.