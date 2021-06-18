Western Sussex Hospitals Trust cares for four Covid-19 patients in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 15 was up from three on the same day the previous week.

There were three beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 1,030 people in hospital with Covid as of June 15, with 187 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 38 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 64 per cent.