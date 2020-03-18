Freedom Leisure centres remain open as other businesses close due to coronavirus

Gyms and leisure centres run by Freedom Leisure remain open as entertainment venues and other businesses close due to the coronavirus.
In a statement on its website, the leisure trust, which runs gyms, pools and other facilities on behalf of the council across the county, said its venues would stay open and that it would take extra precautions to keep its customers safe.
“The health and well-being of both our staff and customers is paramount,” said the not-for-profit.“Even now, the guidance is that the health and wellbeing benefits of keeping active significantly outweigh any risk unless you are advised otherwise by a health professional and our centres remain open for the communities we serve.”
Freedom Leisure is asking its customers to wash their hands upon arrival and before leaving any of their venues.
“Using gym and activity equipment is similar to other environments with high contact surfaces, so cleanliness is the highest priority,” it said.
“Sweat is definitely not infectious but you should clean up after yourself as usual.
“In the gym, don’t use the same towel to wipe the equipment and your face! Use the paper towels or wipes provided.”
Those self-isolating or showing symptons of the coronavirus have been told to stay away from leisure centres.
This comes as entertainment venues, such as cinemas, across the county take the decision to close.
Latest advice from the government is advising the public to avoid pubs, restaurants and non-essential travel and to wash their hands frequently.
Freedom Leisure runs all of the following centres:
Helenswood Sports Centre, Hastings
Falaise Fitness Centre, Hastings
Hailsham Leisure Centre- changing rooms are currently being refurbished here.
Stanley Deason Leisure Centre, Brighton
Kind Alfred Leisure Centre, Hove
Prince Regent Swimming Complex, Brighton
St Luke’s Swimming Pool, Brighton
Moulsecoomb Community Leisure Centre, Brighton
Arun Leisure Centre, Bognor Regis
Bersted Park Community Centre, Bognor Regis
Six Villages Sports Centre, Chichester
For a full list of Freedom Leisure facilities, click here.
More information and updates on Freedom Leisure’s facilities during the coronavirus pandemic can be found at its website.