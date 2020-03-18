Freedom Leisure centres remain open as other businesses close due to coronavirus

Gyms and leisure centres run by Freedom Leisure remain open as entertainment venues and other businesses close due to the coronavirus.

In a statement on its website, the leisure trust, which runs gyms, pools and other facilities on behalf of the council across the county, said its venues would stay open and that it would take extra precautions to keep its customers safe.

“The health and well-being of both our staff and customers is paramount,” said the not-for-profit.“Even now, the guidance is that the health and wellbeing benefits of keeping active significantly outweigh any risk unless you are advised otherwise by a health professional and our centres remain open for the communities we serve.”

Freedom Leisure is asking its customers to wash their hands upon arrival and before leaving any of their venues.

“Using gym and activity equipment is similar to other environments with high contact surfaces, so cleanliness is the highest priority,” it said.

“Sweat is definitely not infectious but you should clean up after yourself as usual.

“In the gym, don’t use the same towel to wipe the equipment and your face! Use the paper towels or wipes provided.”

Those self-isolating or showing symptons of the coronavirus have been told to stay away from leisure centres.

This comes as entertainment venues, such as cinemas, across the county take the decision to close.

Latest advice from the government is advising the public to avoid pubs, restaurants and non-essential travel and to wash their hands frequently.

Freedom Leisure runs all of the following centres:

Rye Sports Centre

Helenswood Sports Centre, Hastings

Falaise Fitness Centre, Hastings

Bexhill Leisure Pool

Bexhill Leisure Centre

Hailsham Leisure Centre- changing rooms are currently being refurbished here.

Heathfield Leisure Centre

Uckfield Leisure Centre

Crowborough Leisure Centre

Stanley Deason Leisure Centre, Brighton

Kind Alfred Leisure Centre, Hove

Prince Regent Swimming Complex, Brighton

Portslade Sports Centre

Withdean Sports Complex

St Luke’s Swimming Pool, Brighton

Moulsecoomb Community Leisure Centre, Brighton

Arun Leisure Centre, Bognor Regis

Bersted Park Community Centre, Bognor Regis

Six Villages Sports Centre, Chichester

For a full list of Freedom Leisure facilities, click here.

More information and updates on Freedom Leisure’s facilities during the coronavirus pandemic can be found at its website.