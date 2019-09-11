Hastings and Rother care agency praised by health inspectors

Bluebird Care Rother & Hastings has been rated ‘good’ in all areas by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The care agency, based in Cinque Ports Street, Rye, specialises in working with customers that require care in their own homes.

Bluebird Care was visited by the CQC in July and in a report published a few weeks later, was deemed to be ‘good’ in all five assessed categories – care, safety, effectiveness, leadership and responsiveness.

The report said: “People told us they did not feel rushed during their care visits. There were enough staff to meet people’s needs.

“Staff were trained to meet the needs of people using the service, including when people had specialist needs, such as epilepsy.”

The report also included feedback from one of Bluebird’s customers, who said: “The calibre of the carers is very good indeed. They are attentive, caring and cheerful.”

The report continued: “People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice. People were supported to be as independent as they were able to be. People told us their homes and belongings were respected by staff, and their privacy and dignity protected.”

Director Sai Visakan said: “We have an excellent team here at Bluebird Care Rother & Hastings who are extremely passionate about delivering a high standard of care to our customers.

“We are delighted with this latest report, which serves to demonstrate this high standard of care that we are proud to deliver.”