Hastings GP surgery given ‘inadequate’ rating

A Hastings GP surgery has been rated ‘inadequate’ in a recent report from healthcare inspectors.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) criticised the Old Town Surgery, based at Roebuck House in Hastings Old Town, for its level of safety and leadership – which were both rated ‘inadequate’.

The Hastings and Rother Clinical Commissioning Group said it ‘recognised the seriousness’ of the CQC’s report.

The CQC inspectors said: “The practice did not have appropriate systems in place for the safe management of medicines. The practice did not consistently learn and make improvements when things went wrong.

“There were systems to assess, monitor and manage risks to patient safety, however staff were not consistently aware of how to use emergency equipment, particularly in relation to the administration of oxygen to a patient who was not breathing.

“Staff did not have the information they needed to deliver safe care and treatment due to a backlog in administrative work.”

In response, Dr Craig Namvar, the managing partner, said they were ‘really disappointed’ but said they are in the process of making ‘wholesale changes’.

He added: “What we have done over the past six months is made changes. We have put in place systems that enable safety. The change of management will take a while to embed.

“When (the inspectors) come back, we think we can do better.”

Despite making some improvements from an inadequate rating in November 2018, inspectors said the practice ‘had not appropriately addressed issues in relation to the monitoring of patients on high risk medicines’.

The report found the effectiveness of the services provided required improvement, while its level of care and responsiveness was rated ‘good’.

A spokesman for the Hastings and Rother CCG said: “NHS Hastings and Rother Clinical Commissioning Group recognises the seriousness of the CQC decision.

“We are working closely with the practice to support the GPs and staff at Old Town Surgery to address and resolve the issues that the CQC have raised. We will do everything we can to support the practice in delivering a high standard of care.”