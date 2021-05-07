Mental health project to help Sussex youngsters recognise and celebrate what makes them smile

Local NHS mental health charity, Heads On, has teamed up with Amelie Collyer, an artist from the Art House Worthing and the Royal Pavilion and Museums Trust in Brighton, to launch the Everyday Smiles project.

Heads On is the official charity of Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust which provides specialist NHS mental health and learning disability services for people of all ages across Sussex, and for children and young people in Hampshire.

The Everyday Smiles project delivers a live, online tutorial from Amelie.

The Everyday Smiles project is aimed at helping Sussex youngsters recognise and celebrate what makes them smile

The Royal Pavilion and Museums Trust will provide an online tutorial on how to catalogue and remember these memories like they would in a museum.

To launch the project, Heads On will provide mental health resources to all participating schools, including a virtual assembly introduction that talks about mental health and wellbeing, and explains how young people can access the Everyday Smiles online tutorial with Amelie.

Abi Harley, community and individuals fundraiser at Heads On, said: “Here at Heads On, we have received a lot of feedback from schools with concerns for the increasing amount of their pupils displaying anxiety.

“This project gives young people the opportunity to express themselves through creating something artistic and encourages them to really think about things that make them happy in their everyday lives.

“This also gives us the opportunity to provide schools with valuable resources and sign post them to where families can get more support with their children’s mental health.”

Any young person, school or group in Sussex and Hampshire can take part in the project.

If you, your child or school would like to find out more and take part in this campaign, please visit www.headsoncharity.org/events or email [email protected]

Heads On rely on the generosity of the local community to continue with its Covid-19 response, supporting people who are most affected by the pandemic.