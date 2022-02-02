Public urged not to touch sick or dead birds after bird flu case confirmed in Sussex

The swan, who was found at Ifield Mill Pond in Crawley last month, died from a variant that is of a low risk of transmission to humans.

Crawley Borough Council is working with DEFRA to put safety measures in place and control the spread of avian influenza.

The UK Health Security Agency has said the risk to human health is low, but residents should not touch or pick up any dead or visibly unwell birds that they find and take care to avoid bird droppings and bodily fluids.

A case of bird flu has been confirmed by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs after a swan died in a Sussex pond in January

Avian influenza spreads from bird to bird by direct contact or through contaminated body fluids and droppings. It can also be spread by contaminated feed and water or by dirty vehicles, clothing and footwear.

Councillor Chris Mullins, cabinet member for wellbeing, said: "There have been several reports of birds dying of avian flu across the country recently and it’s sad that a swan has succumbed to the disease in Crawley.

"I urge anyone who sees any dead or unwell birds to follow DEFRA’s advice – do not touch or pick up any birds and avoid bird droppings."

In November 2021, West Sussex County Council made it a legal requirement for all captive bird and poultry keepers to keep their birds indoors in a bid to minimise contact with wild birds migrating from mainland Europe.

West Sussex County Council said the move came following a number of confirmed cases of the H5N1 strain of the virus, including a case in the Arun area.

If a member of the public finds dead swans, geese or ducks or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, they should report them to the DEFRA helpline on 03459 335577.

For more information visit www.gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu#public.