This is what children in Hastings and Rother got up to on their first day of home schooling: your pictures
Children in Hastings, Battle, Bexhill, St Leonard and Rye have not stopped learning this week, despite the closure of schools in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
To make up for lost school hours, families across East Sussex and the country have dug out their school books and sharpened their pencils to learn maths, English science, art and more in the comfort of their homes. Here are some of your best pictures
Zara Drake's son, aged 6, completed day 1 of the 30 day lego challenge after a day of maths, phonics and writing practice- photo courtsey of Zara Drake