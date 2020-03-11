Voice alert tells smokers at Conquest Hospital to stop

No Smoking Day today (Wednesday, March 11) saw the launch of the No Smoking voice alert outside the maternity entrance at the Conquest Hospital.

The maternity entrance is used by all expectant mothers and their families, including young children visiting their new babies.

Sarah Knight, public health midwife, who is part of the prevention team within the maternity department, said: “We want our newborn babies to leave the security of the department for their first breaths of fresh air to be just that – ‘fresh’. Protecting new born babies from the effects of second-hand smoke needs to be actively encouraged.

“Whether or not a woman smokes during her pregnancy has a far-reaching impact on the health of the child throughout his or her life and if a women is a non-smoker or has chosen to quit she and her family should not be subjected to second-hand smoke from others.”

Smoking is the single most ‘changeable’ risk in pregnancy.

There is strong evidence that reducing smoking in pregnancy reduces the likelihood of stillbirth. It also impacts positively on many other smoking-related pregnancy complications, such as pre-term birth, miscarriage, low birthweight and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

The launch was supported by One You East Sussex which offers stop smoking services to people in East Sussex and run a designated Smoking in Pregnancy telephone clinic to offer support to expectant mothers.

Smoking is an addiction and the friendly non-judgemental pregnancy team at One You offer free nicotine replacement therapies and ongoing encouragement and support during the first 12 weeks of quitting.

Anyone who would like to know more about the services offered from One You East Sussex can visit oneyoueastsussex.org.uk or ring 01323 404600.