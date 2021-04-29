20 pictures showing how East Sussex celebrated Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding 10 years ago
East Sussex was adorned in red, white and blue on April 29, 2011, as the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton was celebrated with street parties and fetes.
Thursday, 29th April 2021, 12:13 pm
Hundreds gathered under the April sunshine to celebrate the marriage. Street parties brought neighbours together and fancy dress, mini games and buffets made for an amazing community atmosphere. Take a look back on the glorious day here.
Page 1 of 5