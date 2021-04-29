Street party, Bexleigh Avenue, Bexhill Picture by: Tony Coombes Photography
Street party, Bexleigh Avenue, Bexhill Picture by: Tony Coombes Photography

20 pictures showing how East Sussex celebrated Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding 10 years ago

East Sussex was adorned in red, white and blue on April 29, 2011, as the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton was celebrated with street parties and fetes.

By Amber Rickman
Thursday, 29th April 2021, 12:13 pm

Hundreds gathered under the April sunshine to celebrate the marriage. Street parties brought neighbours together and fancy dress, mini games and buffets made for an amazing community atmosphere. Take a look back on the glorious day here.

1.

Royal Wedding celebrations at Peasmarsh School. Photo: Justin Lycett

Buy photo

2.

Royal Wedding celebrations at Peasmarsh School. Photo Justin Lycett

Buy photo

3.

Royal Wedding Street Party, Victoria Road, Bexhill. Jiggit folk band. Photo by Steve Hunnisett.

Buy photo

4.

Victoria Road, Bexhill. Hannah's Cat Morris Side from Hastings. Photo by Steve Hunnisett.

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 5