The students brought a welcome splash of colour to a grey and rainy day on Saturday, July 16 when they held their annual street event.

The vibrant procession snaked its way through the streets led by the college’s Samba drum band and contained eye-catching costumes the students had made for the occasion.

The carnival procession was followed by a fete back at the school.

1. Rye College Carnival 2011 Buy photo

2. Rye College Carnival 2011 Buy photo

3. Rye College Carnival 2011 Buy photo

4. Rye College Carnival 2011 Buy photo