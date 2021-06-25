A wet July weekend in 2011 didn't stop the Rye carnival
Rain didn’t stop play for Rye College’s Carnival in 2011.
Friday, 25th June 2021, 9:41 am
Updated
Friday, 25th June 2021, 9:42 am
The students brought a welcome splash of colour to a grey and rainy day on Saturday, July 16 when they held their annual street event.
The vibrant procession snaked its way through the streets led by the college’s Samba drum band and contained eye-catching costumes the students had made for the occasion.
The carnival procession was followed by a fete back at the school.
