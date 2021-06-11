Award-winning memories from the greens on the Beach

Lawrence Smith was third on 75, with Ken Findley fourth on 76. Wells now goes on to represent the club in the regional finals at Seaford in September.

Ian Stinson won the Monthly Medal courtesy of a spectacular nett 65 with Andy Keen second on 66, just forcing Ian Cruikshank into third place on countback. Mick Pooley was fourth on 69.

The Grace Cup Mixed Foursomes competition attracted a record entry of 50 pairs, and the duo of Phil Alker and Tracy Brown took first prize with a solid 36 Stableford points.

Tracy is fast catching up comedian husband Adger with her golfing prowess and the competition in the Brown household is now nearing boiling point following her success in the Ladies’ Spring Meeting shortly afterwards.

Second in the Grace Cup were Peter and Elsie Hewitt on 36 points with John and Leigh Dutton third on 33.

A superb round of 40 Stableford points by Jeff and Anna Johnson took first prize in the Cooden Flitch foursomes event for husbands and wives, just ahead of Ken and Jill Taylor on 39.

Third place went to Alan and Kay Mitchell on 38 points with the Best Endeavours prize of 2lb of sausages going to Paul and Pat Leech.

The Club Challenge Bowl was fought out by 112 entrants and a superb nett 68 from Richard Harris took the coveted trophy, just ahead of Alex Smithwick on 69.

Mark Betts was third and Brian Bringloe fourth, both also on 69 but losing out on countback, with Edwin Ijaseun fifth on 70.

David Warden had the best gross score of 76, just beating Roy Stephenson on his countback.

